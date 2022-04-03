2 hours ago

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, believes all roads in Ghana should be completed by now if President Akufo Addo's claim to have constructed over ten thousand kilometers of road network across the country is anything to go by.

To him, the President appears to be a windbag and bent on making mockery of the intelligence of Ghanaians, since an asphalt overlay, does not constitute road construction.

"Ten thousand kilometers of road is just like doing a trip to London and back.

"There are a lot of roads in this country that have not been constructed. Farmers are finding it difficult to even transport their farm produce from their farms to the various markets and you claim to have constructed 10,000km of road net work in the country.

"Roads are not projects that can be hidden so just give Ghanaians proof of the road network you have constructed and we will verify. But I can tell you that the NDC under president John Dramani Mahama alone constructed more roads than all Akufo-Addo's years in office as president.

".....am very sure the president does not know what it means to construct 10,000km of roads and i think that's why he was tickling himself, and being such a braggart" he said in an interview on OkayFM's "Ade Akye Abia" show.

The NDC General Secretary further accused the current government of having "borrowed over GHS300 billion and yet has nothing to show for it in terms of infrastructure".

He pointed out that even the Tamale interchange in the Northern region that was commissioned last week by the president was constructed in phases and has not been fully completed.

“This government is on record to have declared year of roads since 2019 and yet Ghanaians are still complaining about the state of their bad roads," he added.

