2 hours ago

A lecturer with the Central University in Accra, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, has slammed the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi for 'attacking' the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin and other MPs.

Sammy Gyamfi after Parliament voted to confirm some ministerial nominees allegedly made some disparaging words against the MPs for 'betraying the party'

In a post on his official Facebook wall, Sammy Gyamfi said: “Comrades, the betrayal we have suffered in the hands of the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, the leadership of our Parliamentary group, particularly Hon. Haruna Iddrissu and Hon. Muntaka Mubarak, and dozens of our own MPs, is what strengthens me to work hard for the great NDC to regain power”

“It’s about time we understood, that we don’t have any NDC Speaker of Parliament. No, we don’t! We have a Speaker who rode on the back of the NDC into Office to pursue his own parochial agenda and nothing more. You trust them, at your own peril” part of the post read.

Speaking in a panel discussion on Neat FM Me Man Nti programme, Dr Otchere-Ankrah condemned the NDC Communications Officer for attacking the parliamentarians.

According to him, "It was not right for him to speak to them in that manner especially the Speaker. Is the party supposed to dictate to the MPs? If that happens it means we are not practising proper democracy. It's not always about the party. He overstepped his boundaries and needs to be called to order" he indicated.

Listen to him in the video below: