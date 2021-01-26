28 minutes ago

Astute entertainment show host with Peace FM, Kwasi Aboagye, has hit hard on actress Cynthia Tima Yeboah aka Tima Kumkum, for baring it all when she appeared before Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay Show.

Tima in the interview disclosed that “I married my ex-husband to spite someone, an ex-boyfriend who had slept with my best friend. So it was a sort of revenge marriage. I was not in love with him even though we were friends and I liked him...He knew I didn’t love him… He thought with time, I could develop love and affection for him...”

However, Kwasi Aboagye says she should have considered her children instead of making such remarks.

"I think she should have demonstrated a lot of emotional intelligence because there are children involved...You might be speaking the truth but think about the children" he said.

Listen to him in the video below: