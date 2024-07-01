10 hours ago

Kumawood actress Christiana Awuni has expressed that only a blind person would state that Mr. John Dramani Mahama brought no development to Ghana during his tenure as president.

The actress has been making headlines for her support of the National Democratic Congress's (NDC) presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama.

During an interaction on UTV’s United Showbiz hosted by MzGee, she claimed Mahama has a clean scorecard when it comes to development, which includes building schools and hospitals.

She asserted that the NDC presidential candidate would do more if given the nod in the December polls.

“You must be blind if you tell me John Mahama did nothing for Ghana. Only those with good eyes can see what John Mahama did for this country, and we also witnessed what he did. But when this man was elected president, we thought he would do more than John Mahama. His performance is 0 percent. He built schools, and most of the renowned hospitals were built by Mahama. Look at the dollar under this government and compare it to Mahama’s tenure,” she said.

Responding to a question about whether Mahama supported the creative industry, she said the former president had laid down plans to support them, but his ideas were opposed by some NPP producers in the movie industry.

“Mahama had plans to do something for the creative industry. He met us and asked for our requests. We voiced our problems, and he promised to build an office, get us a bus, and provide a place where foreigners could have access to the movies we produce. He was about to, but some people opposed his ideas. These producers said they wouldn’t accept anything from Mahama,” she said.

However, she said she would not mince words if John Mahama won the election and failed to bring the promised change to the country.

Below is the video: