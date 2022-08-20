1 hour ago

Goalkeepers trainer of the Black Stars Richard Olele Kingson has told foreign-born Ghanaian players who recently switched nationality to Ghana that they must earn their place in the team.

He says that these players do not have any special place in the team and must work hard to merit a call up as they do not have an automatic selection.

“You are just like any other Ghanaian player. You have to earn a call-up by merit just as local players or any Ghanaian player anywhere," the former West Ham goalkeeper said.

Five foreign-born players with Ghanaian parents or descent in July 2022, completed their nationality switch.

Ghana had been on the trail of a number of young Ghanaian players playing in Europe and elsewhere with the likes of Tariq Lamptey, Eddie Nketiah, Inaki Williams, and Callum Hudson-Odoi all on the radar.

The German born trio of Stephan Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeffer, and Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer have all committed themselves to play for Ghana and their nationality switch has been completed in time to play for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Tariq Lamptey's switch has also been completed with the Brighton full-back expected to be named in Ghana's squad to face Brazil in next month's friendly.