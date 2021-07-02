33 minutes ago

Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Nana Oduro Sarfo rubbished claims from a section of the football public that the current FA has a personal vendetta against Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah.

He has dismissed assertions that Nana Yaw Amponsah is a marked man and that any person who thinks like that needs a brain check.

"Your brains need to be checked if you think Asante Kotoko's CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah is a target of the Ghana Football Association," he told Kumasi based Kessben FM.

The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association on Wednesday June 30, 2021 slapped Division One League side Phar Rnagers with a five year ban for misconduct.

This follows the club's decision to withdraw from all football related activities of the Ghana Football Association although that decision was rescinded later.

"That Phar Rangers FC is hereby suspended from all competitions of the Ghana Football Association for a period of Five (5) years effective this 2020/2021 football season in accordance with Article 13(3) of the Division One League

Regulations," the DC ruling read on Wednesday

Subsequently the decision also averred that all directors and shareholders of the club have also been banned for fiver years from all football related activities effective immediately.