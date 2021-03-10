1 hour ago

Freddie Blay, national chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has urged the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to move away from propaganda and contribute meaningfully to the progress of the country.

“There has been too much propaganda. Some of us knew that the NDC had no case and yet they went to court, just as the general secretary [John Boadu] said. Now they’ve known their smoothness level. They went to court and made it look as if to talk grammar is the only thing that can win a case,” Blay told Asaase Radio.

The Supreme Court, by a unanimous decision, has affirmed the victory of President Akufo-Addo in the 2020 presidential election.

“The petitioner has not produced any evidence to rebut the presumptions created by the publication of CI 135 for which his action has failed. We have, therefore, no reason to order for a rerun … we accordingly dismiss the petition as having no merit,” Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah ruled.

With this unanimous, seven-member decision, the Supreme Court dismissed the petition.

The court determined that the petitioner had based his case on an error made by the chair of the Electoral Commission during the declaration of the election result on 9 December 2020, but that the error could not void the will of the people in electing a president.

The Supreme Court also held that the error made by the EC in using total votes cast as the basis for reckoning the total valid votes during the declaration was corrected and that the correction was made in accordance with the law.