25 minutes ago

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia has advised the Chair of the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) to learn from the circumstances that led to the removal of her predecessor, Charlotte Osei.

According to the NDC General Secretary, Jean Mensa appears to be towing a similar line as regards “procurement breaches”.

Addressing journalists in Accra at a press conference organised by the Inter-Party Resistance Against the New Voters’ Register (IPRAN) on Tuesday, March 3, Mr Asiedu Nketia said the Chair of the EC sees the pressure group as enemies.

He said because they are opposed to the compilation of a new register, Mrs Mensa sees them as foes.

For him, she is rather an enemy to the truth since the group, made up of six political parties, stand for the truth.

He disclosed how recently the manufacturers of the biometric verification devices (BVDs) have expressed willingness to help upgrade the devices contrary to the EC’s claims that they are obsolete.

“There is something that [the EC] is hiding from us,” he said in local language Akan.

The former lawmaker said the EC Chair has already been reminded about the ‘Quality Grain’ case and, most recently, the circumstances that led to the removal of Mrs Osei.

He warned that if she thinks the incumbent party is behind her, she should be careful because on the day of reckoning, she will be the only person to answer in court.