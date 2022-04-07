2 hours ago

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has condemned MP for Asawase, Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak, over a heated exchange between him and the Speaker of Parliament.

The NDC MP clashed with Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin Wednesday afternoon on the floor of Parliament over the latter’s decision to refer some absentee MPs to the Privileges Committee.

Muntaka Mubarak who is also the Minority Chief Whip would not allow Speaker Bagbin to go ahead with his statement if the former has not defended his stance.

After the Speaker’s declaration that the MPs in question including Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey; Dome-Kwabenya MP Adwoa Safo and Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, be summoned before the committee, Mubarak raised concern and argued that the MPs should have been engaged before referring them to the Privileges Committee.

According to him, Speaker Alban Bagbin’s decision when allowed to stand will set a dangerous precedence and may be used by another “dictator” Speaker in the future.

“If we allow this to stand it will become precedent, tomorrow it may hurt all of us,” he stressed.

But Bagbin would not take any of the explanations.

Reacting to the issue on Gumbe Show on TV XYZ, the NDC Chief Scribe also known as General Mosquito described the situation as unfortunate.

“I don’t agree with Muntaka. He should have allowed the Speaker to refer the matter to the Privileges Committee,” he told host Mugabe Maase.

According to Asiedu Nketia, Muntaka could have waited to argue about it after the absentee MPs had defended themselves.