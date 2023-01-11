4 hours ago

Pollster and political analyst, Ben Ephson has slammed New Patriotic Party(NPP) Flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen over his comment that some policy decisions of President Akufo-Addo were wrong.

The immediate-past Trade and Industry Minister in his address to officially declare his intention to contest the flagbearership race of the governing NPP, commended the President for laying a good foundation for the country’s development.

He, however, stated that he disagreed with some of the policy decisions of the President.

The former Ghana’s Ambassador to the US said a future Alan Kyerematen led-government will mainstream the private sector as the engine of his transformation agenda and also run a lean government if given the nod.

“The President has laid a strong foundation for the socio-economic development of our country, although I believe there are things that could have been done differently. My vision is to build a superstructure on this foundation that will bring prosperity to our nation.”

But speaking to Naa Dedei Tettey on Morning Starr on Starr 103.5FM Wednesday, Pollster Ben Ehpson questioned why Alan Kyerematen did not resign as Trade and Industry Minister over these disagreements with the President as a matter of principle.

“If you are a minister and the President is exiting and you want to campaign and in your speech you say that certain things that were done could have been done better, maybe in the coming days he’ll want to go further. But I thought that it was a bit unnecessary, maybe he has his own campaign strategy and so that is the only part that I was a bit surprised about.”

“You are not going to run a campaign on you, Alan Kyeremateng. You are going to campaign on the record of the NPP government for the past six to seven years. I’m sure people are going to ask him to give examples of what has not been done right. If he disagreed vehemently with what had not been done right what prevented him from resigning? If you thought it was so bad that in your first address announcing your desire to contest you are taking the President on, you have not been sentenced by any court to be a minister, he could have just said because of a few things, Mr President I can’t take up your job.”