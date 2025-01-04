3 hours ago

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has attracted negative attention following her confrontation with certain personalities in Parliament during the State of the Nation's Address on Friday January 3, 2025.

Rebecca expressed her displeasure and dissatisfaction with certain key figures over incidents that occurred during the address delivered by her husband, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

After the parliamentary proceedings concluded and state officials signed the chronicle, a visibly angry Rebecca snubbed, ignored, and walked out on Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, when he attempted to exchange pleasantries with her.

In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, Rebecca, after snubbing Bagbin, chastised him for failing to maintain order and decorum on the floor of Parliament during the delivery of the address.

In her defense, the First Lady argued that she expected the Speaker to assert his authority when Deputy Minority Leader Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah accused Akufo-Addo of overseeing the worst government in the 4th Republic of Ghana.

Fuming over the incident, she muttered, "You sit there and allow people to speak anyhow," as she made her way out of the premises.

Bagbin, appearing surprised by Rebecca Akufo-Addo's behavior, continued with his duties, seemingly unperturbed.

Her actions have since sparked intense criticism from Ghanaians on social media, with many scolding her for unnecessarily intervening in parliamentary discourse.

Watch the video below: