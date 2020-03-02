41 minutes ago

The kind of comment a boyfriend or girlfriend passes on to the other, when they actually mean the opposite - you can call it sarcasm.

Rapper Medikal and actress Fella Makafui are gearing up for their wedding on March 7. Between now and then, the love birds are sustaining anticipations with social media posts and replies.

After a public declaration of plans for their marriage over the weekend, the actress on Sunday shared a photograph of herself beaming with smiles – perhaps, communicating to the world how happy she is about the impending ceremony.

With long fingernails, blonde hair and an orange sleeveless straight dress which affords a clear visibility of her hips, the picture has garnered likes and comments from fans – some already referring to her as Mrs. Frimpong.

Samuel Adu Frimpong as the rapper is known in real life, sought to have a distinct comment as he gave his soon-to-be wife, a rather jovial comment.

“U think say u de bee er,” he wrote while attaching kisses emoji.

Not long ago, there were indications the relationship between the two had turned sour. Medikal confirmed the development via his song ‘El Chapo’.

“Somebody tell Fella I’m sorry, I know say people go bore me but I still go fight for love, Chuck Norris I still love you, you’re my baby,” he rapped.

“a dey read our convos daily, I never believed say they go break we, a dey wish you the best my lady...single and not searching….”

Prior to this, he had apologized to Fella on social media and promised to be of good behavior.

The incident according to some critics was a stunt scripted to promote Medikal’s ‘Come Back’ which featured KiDi.

Source: Ghanaweb.com