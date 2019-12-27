1 hour ago

The loud mouth Ghanaians only wake up when NDC is in power. From the Clergy to civil society organizations to traditional rulers etc. Only a few see what was wrong under NDC as wrong under NPP.

I can imagine what would have happened if parliament proposed to buy bulletproof curtains under John Mahama. I can imagine what would have happened if NDC decided to spend four hundred and forty three million Ghana cedis 443.000.000.00 on a new voters register in a country like Ghana where fortunate women give birth on bare floors in dilapidated clinics while unfortunate ones never receive antenatal and give birth at home under inhumane conditions in an era where animals have morden maternity facilities. Dogs receive better healthcare in some countries than human beings in many parts of Ghana. It is a fact!!!

Everyday, you hear them saying: "We don't have money". "John Mahama stole all the money." "He borrowed so much to build infrastructure and we have to pay". Yet they had over sixty million Ghana cedis, about twelve million dollars to spend on presidential travels in 9 months and spent close to four million Ghana cedis on refreshments aka chilling.

You want bulletproof curtains whilst those who voted for you do not have roads. You want bulletproof curtains whilst those who campaigned for you to become MP's don't have clinics. You want bulletproof curtains whilst those who stood in the scorching sun to vote for you to become MPs drink from the same pond with animals. You have approved a new register whilst privileged schools do not have any organized syllabus and underprivilaged ones are under trees.

If you are honest, if you are principled, if you are a Christian or Muslim who believes in fairness as the Bible and Quran teaches, you must see what was wrong yesterday as wrong today. We don't need a new register and bulletproof curtains. Those are misplaced priorities. We need that money to fix this country.

They think they are smart. They brought both at the same time to confuse us - so that we won't know which one to resist first. Our eyes are wide open.

Those of you sleeping must wake up now!

-Kwame A Plus