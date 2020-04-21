1 hour ago

Wanlov The Kubolor has dropped a new freestyle which captures his expressions of how the government has been managing the Coronavirus outbreak in Ghana.

The politically conscious and outspoken musician titled his freestyle “Rona Flow” in which he called out the Ghanaian president over his recent decision to lift the ban on the partial lockdown imposed on Accra, Tema and some parts of Kumasi.

Last week, The International Monetary Fund (IMF) granted Ghana a loan facility to the tune of one billion dollars ($1bn) to aid in its fight against COVID-19.

However, according to Wanlov, the President rather want to use the money for election, hence, lifting the lockdown despite the increase in the COVID-19 cases.

“100 people you say make we lockdown now 1000 people you break locks how … the IMF money you no wan use am feed the people you wan chock am for election and some for your cathedral ” he rapped and in another line about the new voters' registration exercise, he said, “you wan make we go register so say you go fit to see top”.

