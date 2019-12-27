2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in a televised Christmas message to Ghanaians, said fellow Africans in the Diaspora will always have a home here in Ghana.

Speaking on the ‘Year of Return’ initiative by the government, President Akufo-Addo expressed hope that Africans in the Diaspora will enjoy Ghana’s warm hospitality and colourful heritage.

“And to our brothers and sisters and others, who have come from beyond our shores, I hope you are enjoying the famed warm Ghanaian hospitality and proud colourful heritage,” he said.

“When you leave, I am sure you will take along with you splendid memories that will enhance further our common identity as black people. You will always have a home here with us,” the President noted.

About Year of Return

It has been exactly 400 years since the first black slaves landed in Jamestown Virginia in the United States.

Ghana initiated the ‘Year of Return’ to invite all Diasporans back home to not only learn more but explore and even invest in the country.

Since this initiative began many African Americans have made their way into the country to learn more about their history.

They include the likes of Steve Harvey, Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Anderson, Micheal Jai White, Boris Kodjoe, Nicole Ari Parker, Diggy Simmons and many others.

myjoyonline