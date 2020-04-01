36 minutes ago

Former Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah says it takes coaches with a big heart to handle the senior men's national team job.

According to the ex- Black Stars coach, one will require a tough skin If he is to succeed as coach of the Black Stars.

He says coaching the Black Stars requires a lot of nerves, steel and a lot of resilience as you will face a lot of criticisms and even the fear of losing your job.

“One thing that I know is that, if you are fearful in taking decisions, accepting criticisms and facing sack on the Black Stars job, you are not going to be successful.” He told light FM Sports.

“For instance, if you fear of bringing in new good players to replace the old players, you are not going to do the country good.

” Even our last game against South Africa, I included 8 debutants and I was told that do you know your job is at stake but I took the risk that if we get eliminated, the country will benefit from the new talents introduced for the future.

Kwasi Appiah had two stints as the head coach of the Black Stars with the last one coming to an end in December 2019 before he was replaced by his assistant C.K Akonnor.

He is the first Ghanaian to qualify the Black Stars to the world cup in 2014 in Brazil.