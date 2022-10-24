5 hours ago

Prophet Kofi Oduro, General Overseer, Alabaster International Ministry, has advised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to repent from his arrogance if he wants to see a solution to the current economic hardships.

According to the man of God, the President, who was favoured by God for his meekness has become prouder than his predecessor, John Dramani Mahama.

He warned in a viral video sighted by GhanaWeb that pride takes people down, therefore, if the President is proud, he will go down without any remedy.

He noted that a proud Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government will go down in the history of Ghana as the worse.

Prophet Kofi Oduro said, "they spoke carelessly without any remembrance and in the humility of your heart, God favoured you but your excellency you have become more prouder than the NDC and their Mahama.

"I stand here with a heavy heart to respectfully say this to you sir, the Lord is telling me pride takes everybody down and if you continue to be proud, you will go down without remedy."

He continued: "your government will be the worse in the history of this country. Your excellency, if you continue in the arrogance of speech and the pride of your life, you will never see solution and you will never see remedy.

"I stand here as a man of God and as a prophet of God of not needing anything from you except your repentance and your humility; if not Ghana is going into destruction. It is only the fool that thinks that we are going in the right direction."

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been criticised for stating that he is unmoved by threats to vote out his new Patriotic Party.

He said threats of voting against him or the NPP due to unfulfilled promises or lack of development under his tenure, especially, is a personal decision which he cannot be bothered about.

“People make those kinds of threats; they don’t frighten me. Somebody votes for you, and somebody supports you. It’s because they want you to do certain things for them. I understand that. But there is no need for people to say that if I am unable to do this and that… those are their own issues to deal with. Of course, I will do it (the road).

“But if it comes to the election and you choose to vote for the NDC, that is your own issue that is not my worry because nobody holds your thumb to vote; it is your own work. The important thing is that I understand my responsibility, and we will deal with it,” the president said during an interview on Kumasi-based Otec FM.

Source: Ghanaweb