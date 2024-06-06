3 hours ago

Young Apostles FC, newly promoted to the Ghana Premier League, proudly presented their Zone 1 trophy to Ghana's Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, following their dramatic victory in the play-off against Techiman Heroes on Tuesday.

The Wenchi-based team secured their place in the 2024/2025 Ghana Premier League season after a tense penalty shoot-out win at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The match ended 1-1 after ninety minutes and remained tied after thirty minutes of extra time. Ultimately, the decision came down to penalties, where Young Apostles triumphed with a 4-3 scoreline.

Godfred Dame, a life patron of Young Apostles and a native of Wenchi, was present at the game, cheering enthusiastically from the stands.

His support and passion for the team were evident as he witnessed this historic milestone.

Following their victory, the jubilant players visited Godfred Dame's office to showcase the hard-earned trophy and express their gratitude.

Dame, who was celebrating his birthday the day after the victory, expressed heartfelt appreciation, noting that the team's win was the best birthday gift he could have received.

In his remarks, Dame commended the team's dedication and hard work, lauding their resilience and determination, which have brought pride not only to Wenchi but to the entire nation.

The presentation of the Zone 1 trophy to Godfred Dame symbolizes the strong bond between the team and their distinguished patron, highlighting the support and encouragement that have been instrumental in their journey to the Ghana Premier League.