5 hours ago

Young Apostles FC claimed a vital 2-0 win against Karela United at home on Sunday, strengthening their position in the league standings.

Samuel Prempeh opened the scoring in the 30th minute, giving the Apostles an early advantage.

Emmanuel Fosu doubled the lead in the 60th minute, sealing an important victory for the hosts.

The win moves Young Apostles to 12th place on the table with 17 points, while Karela United, sitting just above the relegation zone, remain precariously placed with 14 points.