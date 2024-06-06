40 minutes ago

Young Apostles have earned a spot in the Ghana Premier League following a thrilling 4-3 penalty shootout victory over Techiman Heroes in the Zone One play-off held in Accra on Tuesday.

Suleman Yahaya Abu netted the decisive penalty, sealing their qualification for Ghana's top-flight next season at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The match, filled with excitement, concluded 1-1 in regulation time. Despite an additional 30 minutes of extra-time, neither team managed to break the deadlock, leading to the dramatic penalty shootout.

Techiman Heroes initially seemed poised for a historic win as Young Apostles missed their first two spot-kicks.

However, the tables turned when Emmanuel Owusu and Ebenezer Agyapong of Techiman Heroes failed their attempts, leveling the competition once again.

The shootout reached a climax when Mathew Amponsah missed for Techiman Heroes, providing an opportunity for Suleman Yahaya Abu to score the crucial goal that sent Young Apostles into the Ghana Premier League.

Despite the defeat being harsh on Techiman Heroes, who had more chances during the 1-1 draw in the 120 minutes prior to the shootout, the Young Apostles' resilience paid off.

Both teams had topped their respective groups in Zone 1 of the Ghana second-tier league, leading to this playoff to determine the promotion.

Young Apostles' victory is a landmark achievement, making them the fifth team from the Bono Ahafo region to join the top-flight league, alongside Nsoatreman FC, Aduana Stars, Berekum Chelsea, and Bechem United.

This promotion marks a significant milestone for the club as they prepare to compete against the best teams in Ghana's top division.

The 2024-25 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season will also feature Vision FC from Zone 3, who have already secured promotion.

The winner of Zone 2 is yet to be declared.

Young Apostles' historic promotion is a testament to their hard work and dedication, setting the stage for their debut in the Ghana Premier League, where they aim to make a lasting impact.