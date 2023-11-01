1 hour ago

Promising midfielder Fatwu Ganiyu, a standout on the Ghana U16 team during the UEFA Youth Championship in Serbia, has started his trials with French Ligue 1 side RC Lens.

The 15-year-old talent, who played an instrumental role in the Black Starlets' championship victory in Serbia, is set to train with RC Lens' youth team as he aims to secure a deal with the club.

He has also been given the opportunity to watch RC Lens in action in the UEFA Champions League against PSV Eindhoven.

Ganiyu's exceptional performances have attracted the attention of top clubs like Chelsea and Bayern Munich, who have been monitoring the young midfielder and could potentially make a move for him in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Currently signed to Louis Bell of Fa Sport and represented by the emerging agency Koppan Sports, Ganiyu has a bright future ahead, and his trials with RC Lens in France mark another step in his promising career.