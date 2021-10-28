1 hour ago

Talented Ghanaian striker Felix Afena-Gyan made his senior debut for AS Roma on Wednesday in their come from behind win over Cagliari.

The away side opened the scores in a game which they nearly caused an upset with a 52nd minute goal from Leonardo Pavoletti before club captain Pellegrini inspired a famous comeback as he set up the equalizer for Ibanez before curling home a sumptuous free kick to win the game for the away side.

Afena-Gyan has been in good form for the AS Roma in the primevera where he has been on red hot form scoring for fun.

He was rewarded by Jose Mourinho for his inspirational form for the Roma U-19 and made his senior debut for AS Roma against Cagliari as he came on as replacement for Matias Vina in the 57th minute.

The 18 year old striker has started the new season on form for the Giallorossis youth side having already netted six goals in five matches.