1 hour ago

Ghanaian prodigy Haqi Osman has embarked on a significant chapter in his career this summer, formally joining Bodrumspor in the TFF First League.

The 21-year-old versatile attacking player has inked a four-year contract with the Turkish Second-tier club, charting his course for the next four football seasons.

Osman, who had previously showcased his talents at Okyeman SC, transitions to the Bodrum-based side as a free agent, following the conclusion of his contract with Yeni Malatyaspor Kulübü in the preceding season.

Bodrumspor conveyed the announcement of Osman's signing via an official statement on their Facebook page, extending a warm welcome to their new acquisition.

The statement reads, "Welcome Haqi Osman. We are pleased to announce the signing of a four-year contract with Haqi Osman, the Ghanaian footballer who previously donned the new Malatyaspor jersey. We extend our best wishes to Haqi Osman for a successful journey with us."

While Osman has yet to earn a senior international cap with Ghana's renowned national team, the Black Stars, his affiliation with Bodrumspor ushers in an opportunity for him to continue honing his skills and, potentially, to catch the attention of national selectors as he progresses in his football journey.