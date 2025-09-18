6 hours ago

A fatal road crash on the Worawora–Abotoase Highway in the Biakoye District of the Oti Region has claimed the life of a nurse identified as Alidu, a staff member of the Worawora Government Hospital.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening between 7:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., when Alidu was riding his motorbike from Tapa Abotoase to Worawora to report for night duty.

Eyewitnesses say he attempted to overtake a VIP bus on a sharp curve near Dzogbekope and Tapa Amanfrom, but crossed into the lane of an oncoming taxi. The resulting head-on crash killed him instantly.

The taxi driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, suffered minor injuries to his arms and face and was taken to the Abotoase Health Centre for treatment.

A police officer, Sergeant Avevor Charles, who was also heading to work at Apesokubi, came upon the accident and immediately alerted the Tapa Abotoase Police Command, who later transferred Alidu’s remains to the Worawora Government Hospital morgue.

The news devastated relatives and colleagues, with family members travelling from Accra and the north of Ghana to oversee funeral arrangements.

Following Islamic customs, the young nurse was buried at the Tapa Abotoase cemetery.

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed that investigations are ongoing, while the community mourns the loss of a dedicated health worker whose life was tragically cut short.

GNA