Captain of the Black Stars Andre Ayew says that the young players in the Black Stars fold can improve their careers if they are ready to learn from new Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac.

There is a blend of some experienced players with a lot of young players in the Black Stars team and Ayew says if they learn from the gaffer they can show the world the stuff they are made up.

Andre Ayew was speaking at a press conference on Friday ahead of the Zimbabwe World Cup clash on Saturday.

"Coach was here years ago and I learnt a lot from him that took me to another level so I believe that these young boys, if they do what they have then do and does it right, they will have the opportunity to show the whole world what they can do".

"So I will just encourage them to work hard and help us win. We are all her to win, young, old, small. The coach has a thing to spot the young talents and give them the opportunity to play." he said.