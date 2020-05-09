1 hour ago

Former Ghana International Laryea Kingston now turned coach has delved into his young coaching career which he is honing at the Right to Dream Academy.

The former Hearts of Oak midfielder who was a combustible character during his playing days seemed to be more calmer as a coach.

Speaking in an interview with Joy Sports, the former Heart of Midlothian winger says he initially was too emotional when he started his coaching career but has now grown to overcome it.

The Right to Dream academy coach divulges what young players need in order to develop into good footballers.

“With developing a player, you should see his strength and weaknesses. You should also know how you want to develop the player to be. In right to dream academy, we let the players to express themselves. We give them the opportunity to bring their opinions as well."-

"There are coaches but we like to engage with the players as well. One thing that I believe can change [in youth football] is giving players the opportunity to express themselves. You cannot say that you are the coach so your call is final.” he added.