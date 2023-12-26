2 hours ago

Abel Farey, a young West Ham fan, expressed his belief that Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus is Ballon d'Or-worthy following his impressive start to life in England.

The Black Stars ace recently scored his tenth goal of the season, contributing to West Ham United's 2-0 victory over Manchester United.

Reacting to the game on West Ham fan TV, Farey likened Kudus and his teammate Jarrod Bowen to Neymar and Lionel Messi in their prime, stating, "Messi and Neymar, I'm telling you. They are the next Messi and Neymar. Kudus for the Ballon d'Or 2024."

When asked if Kudus would remain at the club next season, Farey expressed uncertainty, saying, "Next summer? I don't know mate. He's too good."

Mohammed Kudus joined West Ham in the summer transfer window from Ajax and has quickly become a key figure at the London Olympic Stadium.

Despite the looming Africa Cup of Nations in January, where Kudus will represent Ghana, his impact on the team has left fans in awe, with some even considering him a potential candidate for the prestigious Ballon d'Or.