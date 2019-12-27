1 hour ago

Founder and CEO of La Vita Ghana Limited and SpeedPrints Ghana Limited, Samuel Nana Agyin Ansah has been announced as the new CEO of Division one side Accra Young Wise FC.

The appointment was made by Young Wise board following a rigorous selection process to make the club one of the Elite in the world of football.

The Executive Chairman of the club Asare Kwaku is confident the appointment of Nana Agyin will make the vision of the club possible.

“We are committed to bringing world-class soccer to Accra , as evidence by the appointment of Nana Agyin as our CEO, Nana Agyin understands the vision of Accra YoungWise ,he has the skill ,the experience to drive the club to higher heights ensuring quality management and professional ethics in the teams affairs." he said

"His passion for sport and the business aspect of the game, along with progressive approach and commitment to the communicty will help us create accra young wise club while elevating soccer in Ghana and Africa as a whole." The Excutive Chairman added.

The new CEO, Nana Agyin Ansah also believes is a great opportunity for him to put Accra Young Wise on the international football map.

"The opportunity to put Accra young-wise fc on the national and international soccer map is truly an outstanding challenge, and I literally cannot wait to get started.” Nana Agyin said in a statement.

“Becoming the chief executive officer of Accra Young Wise is a unique opportunity in the global soccer community. To take what is essentially a blank sheet of paper to build an entire club is an amazing challenge, and one I am hugely excited about.” he concluded.

Accra Young Wise are preparing towards the Division one League which will kick-start in January 2020.