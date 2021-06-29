2 hours ago

Ghanaian- born Italian forward Brian Safo Oddei has signed a contract extension with his Italian Serie A side Sassuolo Calcio until 2024.

The winger who is highly rated signed his first professional contract with Sassuolo after joining the junior ranks of the club in 2018.

He has been offered an extended stay at the club after his exploits for the Sassuolo Primavera side which earned him some fleeting appearances with the first team.

The winger scored twice for the Primavera side last season and provided six assists in the Primavera and two assists in the Italians Serie A.

Safo Addo made his debut for the Sassuolo first team in a crunch game against Juventus in the Italian Serie A.

The club's official statement reads "The Sassuolo Calcio Sports Union announces the contractual renewal of the sports performances of the following black-green player, Brian Oddei until 30th June 2024"

He has scored a total of 14 goals with 17 assists in 68 appearances for the Primavera side of the club since joining.

The pacy was born in Accra to Ghanaian parents before traveling to Italy at the tender age of 11 years.

He is eligible to play for either Ghana or Italy.