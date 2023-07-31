2 hours ago

Ghanaian rising star, Ibrahim Osman, showcased an impressive performance on Monday evening, leading FC Nordsjaelland to a 3-1 victory against AGF in the Danish Superliga.

The 18-year-old winger was given a starting position in the Week 2 clash of the 2023/24 Danish top-flight league campaign.

Operating from the flanks, Osman Ibrahim proved to be a constant threat to AGF's defense, and his efforts were rewarded in the 51st minute when he found the back of the net.

His goal gave FC Nordsjaelland the lead after a first-half that had ended in a 1-1 draw.

The visitors, FC Nordsjaelland, took the initial lead in the 35th minute through Benjamin Nygren, but Nicolai Poulsen's strike in the 41st minute equalized the score for AGF.

In the thrilling contest that followed, Marcus Ingvartsen secured a late goal in the 86th minute, sealing a 3-1 victory for FC Nordsjaelland.

On the same day, another promising talent from Ghana, Ernest Nuamah, missed out on a starting role but was later introduced in the second half.

With this win, FC Nordsjaelland maintains a perfect record with two victories in two games, setting a promising tone for the season ahead.

Ibrahim Osman's standout performance is a sign of his potential and the impact he can make on the Danish Superliga this season.