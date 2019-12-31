1 hour ago

Young attacker Mubarak Alhassan has expressed delight after making his competitive debut for Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals in their 2-2 draw with Legon Cities FC last Sunday.

The talented teenager joined the Scientific soccer Lads from the West African Football Academy in the off season and became a regular feature for his new club in preseason.

Alhassan was given a starting role by Liberty Head coach David Ocloo in the club's opening league against Legon Cities FC at the Carl Reindorf.

His debut lasted 70 minutes before he was replaced by another debutant Enoch Aryeetey with Liberty Professionals chasing the game.

After the match, the former WAFA boy took to Twitter to express his delight at his debut.

Mubarak Alhassan will be expecting to play his second game when his side travel to Berekum Chelsea on Sunday.