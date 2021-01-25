1 hour ago

Host of Nsem Pii on Happy 98.9 FM, Rev Nyansa Boakwa has told listeners to be mindful of their deeds so they do not end up facing hardships.

According to him, the actions of some individuals is what causes them to go through the pain they experience.

He said, “most of us don’t realize that the reason for our pain and agony is because of an action we took in haste. And that is what has caused us the suffering we’re experiencing today”.

Relating it to a traffic light and road accident scenario, he empathized, “the reason why you’re probably crippled is that you were over speeding and couldn’t wait for the traffic light to turn to green. If you’d waited a little bit longer you might not have lost your legs”.

He went on to say that being careful of your actions has 98% advantage of protecting you from being in pain and suffering.

“Your careless actions are the reason why you keep suffering”, he stated.

He advised listeners to be cautious of their actions this year in order to prevent them from suffering, “don’t just take an action, exercise patience and take things into consideration before making a move”.