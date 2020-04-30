1 hour ago

The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Awuku has claimed that former President, John Mahama's claims are not backed by data.

This comes after the former president John Mahama strongly criticized by the ruling NPP after describing the economy as one in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and in tatters.

The Presidential Candidate in an address to the nation via social media opined that “just one month of this Government funding just some sessions of the economy and vulnerable persons at home due to the coronavirus, our economy has gone to the ICU and is in Tatters now and needs critical health Examination”

The ruling government however disagrees.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah in reaction to this suggested that the former President has no moral grounds to criticize the ruling government's handling of the economy especially as he was unsuccessful in dealing with the energy crisis during his tenure.

Adding his voice to the debate on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Sammi Awuku, National Organiser of the NPP blamed Mahama's 'untruthful' comments on his advisors.

According to him, had those advising him on economic matters been doing a good job, the former President would have known that the current economy is doing better than his.

"I don’t know those advising the former President…when you talk of growth; the growth rate in 2016 was 20.7, in 2019 it’s 6.5. this shows his claims cannot be backed by data….if the leader of the opposition party who wants to be voted for again will say the resilient economy is in ICU, it means those advising him on economic issues are not being truthful to the man," he stated.

Watch video below