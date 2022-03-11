3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo’s “myopic” comment on Supreme Court’s “absurd” ruling “unfortunate” – Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has described as myopic and unfortunate, President Akufo-Addo’s commentary on the ruling of the Supreme Court.

According to him, the Supreme Court’s decision is not only absurd “but a reckless incursion into the remit of Parliament.”

A ruling by the apex court which ordered Deputy Speakers of Parliament to take part in a vote while presiding over proceedings in the House has drawn varied reactions from a section of the populace including President Akufo-Addo who said Parliament is not beyond the scrutiny of the Supreme Court.

But in a sharp rebuttal, Mr Bagbin has described the Supreme Court’s pronouncement as troubling and encouraged the plaintiff in the case to seek judicial review.

“I have resisted the temptation of making a comment on the judgment of the Supreme Court on the issue of the voting rights of Deputy Speakers when presiding. But the unfortunate and myopic comment of the President has compelled me to let it out. The SC decision is, to say the least, not only an absurdity but a reckless incursion into the remit of Parliament.”

“The trend of unanimity is equally troubling. It doesn’t help explore and expand our legal jurisprudence. The President’s comment is myopic and unfortunate. It only goes to worsen the schism between the Executive and Parliament. The impartiality of the Speaker, Deputy Speaker or Presiding Officer has been treasured and fought for by this country throughout our democratic development.”

“Mr President, the issue being discussed is not about Parliament being above the law. Everyone knows that Parliament is not above the law. The Executive and the Judiciary are equally not above the law. The issue being discussed is the political question doctrine. It took centuries to detail out the strands of this doctrine and the principles are settled as to when and how this closed book could be opened.”

“Please, I encourage the Plaintiff to go for a review,” he urged in the statement issued on Friday, March 11, 2021.