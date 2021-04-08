7 hours ago

Broadcast Journalist with Despite Media Maame Yaa Konamah has condemned attempts by the current government to shield its incompetence in fixing the intermittent power cuts.

The Energy Minister Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh on his visit to the office of GRIDCo said this current power crisis is nowhere close to what happened under John Dramani Mahama’s administration.

According to him, Ghanaians should exercise patience with the government as steps are taken to ensure that the challenges are resolved.

But speaking on Accra-based UTV Maame Yaa Konamah indicated that it’s imperative that the government ends shielding its incompetence and work towards ending the intermittent power cuts because it’s affecting economic activities in the country.

“All dumsor be dumsor, fix the problem and don’t justify because we didn’t allow Mahama to justify the problem, we told him to fix it. All we want is for our lights to be stable after you have told us that you have fixed the problem.

If our light goes off you say maintenance work. Are you telling us that all this while GRIDCo, ECG never carried out maintenance work? When we talk you keep giving excuses, you see the way you are suffering? Today you people are saying that it’s not the kind of Mahama dumsor. Don’t qualify the dumsor, all kinds of dumsor are the same. Fix the problem and don’t give us stories and excuses,” she said on a show monitored by MyNewsGh.