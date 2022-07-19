55 minutes ago

Nana Ofori Owusu, National Chairman of the Progressive People's Party (NPP), has lauded Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover for putting up a close contest in the NPP national elections although losing to his competitor, Henry Nana Boakye, as the National Organizer of the NPP.

Henry Nana Boakye beat Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover by polling 2,870 votes whilst the latter grabbed 2,274 votes.

According to Nana Ofori Owusu, even though Titus-Glover lost the battle, he is however his "man of the day".

He admired the courage of Mr. Titus-Glover as the latter was least expected to give Nana Boakye (Nana B) such a close contest looking at the fact that no much was said about him being a favorite candidate to the delegates coupled with the notion that he was no match for Nana B.

Nana Ofori Owusu, speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, applauded the former Tema East Member of Parliament stressing, "Titus-Glover, I say, your fight is admirable. You have shown that you are a powerful guy . . . You are my man of the day. If you talk about my man of the entire process, it's Titus-Glover . . . It's not always about the win-win or the numbers, but you are a winner by the effort you put forward. I mean 13 out of 16 Regions isn't an easy task".