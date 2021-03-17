2 hours ago

The former Auditor General, Daniel Yao Domelevo, has described as preposterous an order by the Board Chairman, Professor Edward Dua Agyeman, to handover to the acting Auditor General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu.

In a response to the Board Chairman, Mr Domelevostated that after handing over to Mr Akuamoah ahead of his leave in June 2020, nothing was handed over back to him when he resumed in March this year therefore he has nothing to hand over to Mr Akuamoah.

Mr Domelevoin his response stated that for him to hand over, the Acting Auditor-General must hand over to him before he can thereafter handover to him.

Below is the statement by the Board Chairman, Prof. Dua Agyeman.

Below is the full statement by Mr Domelevo

PROF. EDWARD DUA AGYEMAN GHANA AUDIT SERVICE ACCRA

RE: HANDING OVER OF ADMINISTRATION OF AUDIT SERVICE

This refers to your letter dated 16th March 2021 with reference number AS8/01/Vol.1/20 on the above subject matter. Your request for a handing-over note is preposterous to me because I have been out of the office for more than eight (8)months.

Furthermore: (1) Paragraph 2 of the letter from the Office of the President dated 29th June 2020 requested that I “hand over all matters relating to the Office of the Auditor-General to Mr. Johnson Akuamuah Asiedu” who has been in charge since 1st July 2020;

(2) The letter from the Secretary to the President referred to in (1) above, delivered to me after 4 pm on June 29, 2020, requested that I started the leave on 1st of July 2020 contrary to Section 27 of the Labour Act. The Section provides that at least 30 days notice shall be given to the worker prior to the commencement of the leave.

(3) The short and unlawful notice from the Presidency notwithstanding, I prepared a handing over note and handed over to the Acting Auditor-General on 30th June 2020 and he has been in charge for over 8 months;

(4) When I resumed work on the 3rd of March 2021, Mr Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu did not hand over to me with the excuse that the handing-over note was not ready; and

(5) After 9 pm of the 3rd March 2021 (the day I resumed work). I received a letter from the Secretary to the President requesting that I proceed on retirement.

All the above notwithstanding, if you so wish, please direct the Acting Auditor-General to hand over to me and I will thereafter handover to him.

DANIEL YAW DOMELEVO