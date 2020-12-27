1 hour ago

President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo has reiterated his commitment to ensuring prosperity for all Ghanaians.

Speaking at the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) National Thanksgiving Service in Accra where they thanked God for victory in the 2020 general election on Sunday, President Akufo Addo assured he’ll work to improve the living conditions of all Ghanaians.

“It has been the constant theme of our work that the battle is the Lord’s. And so today we have the opportunity to give Him thanks for making it possible for this victory for the NPP and also for continuing to secure the peace of our country.

“I want to thank the people of Ghana for maintaining their confidence in our leadership of the country especially the over 6.7million people who voted for me. But in singling them out I also want to assure the 6.2million who did not vote for me that I will have their interest at heart and in mind in all that I do.”

The Electoral Commission on Wednesday December 9, declared incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

He beat his opponent and predecessor John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) with 51.59% of the vote.

More than 13 million ballots were cast out of a total electorate of 17 million and across 38,000 polling stations throughout the country. Voters also chose 275 lawmakers for the national parliament.