1 hour ago

Sam George says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be remembered as a President whose legacy is “bloodstained”.

He indicated that the memory of President Akufo-Addo's leadership will be that of “insecurity, fear, intimidation and failure”.

The Ningo-Prampram MP raised some concerns after the President through a letter signed by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Presidency, directed Ambrose Dery, the Interior Minister, to undertake a public inquiry into incidents in Ejura where the Police cum the Military men shot live bullets into the youth of the area who were protesting over the murder of Kaaka Ibrahim Mohammed.

The President gave the Interior Minister ten days to present to his outfit "a detailed report from the inquiry, with recommendations for appropriate action”.

Sam George, who is concerned about President Akufo-Addo’s posture towards recommendations of Commissions of Inquiry, took to his Twitter timeline on Wednesday, June 30, and wrote:

“Dear Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, we have all seen the way you handled the Justice Emile Short Commission report. You failed woefully to act on the systematic reforms recommended and deliver justice to the victims.

Respectfully, Mr President, you are more interested in chasing the shadows and ignoring the substance. You are quick to condemn violence in other countries and commiserate & organise funerals for victims of State brutalities in other jurisdictions.”

He added, “You have failed to pay compensation to the victims of State-sponsored terrorism in Ayawaso West Wuogon. You have failed to call and commiserate with victims of violence and families of those murdered by men wearing uniforms of the Ghana Army during the December 2020 elections. You are President of Ghana Sir & your mandate is to Ghanaians.

“You are the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces & it is under your watch that we see [the] murder of unarmed Ghanaian citizens by your men. Your legacy is bloodstained and the memory of your leadership will be on of insecurity, fear, intimidation and failure,” Sam George concluded.

