29 minutes ago

Leader of The People's Project, Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as A Plus, has criticized the multinational telecommunications company MTN, urging them to take their business seriously.

In a Facebook post sighted by Ghanaguardian.com, Kwame noted that MTN's recent treatment of its Ghanaian consumers constituted poor service, particularly with their internet connectivity.

He explained that he now frequently turns his data on and off and still has trouble connecting to the MTN Internet, which he described as "useless."

"MTN Ghana, how many times should we switch data of and back on in a day just to get your slow internet service working? Your network is useless," he criticized.

A Plus contends that even though he admires MTN as a company, he should pressure them to take action because they don't provide the necessities for free.

"I'm your person but I have to tell you. You don't give me free internet. I pay! So I have to complain when it's not working; forget about our relationship!" He lamented.

"Your internet service lately is a proper definition of rubbish! Get serious!! How can this nonsense ve 4G?" He fired.

Only one hour after sharing his latest MTN network experience, close to 500 people visited the comment area to share their own similar experiences.

Check out the post below: