4 hours ago

Nana Yaa Brefo’s former colleagues at Angel FM have poked the media personality over what they say is an insinuation that their gadgets are outdated.

During her welcome ceremony and subsequent interviews at Onua TV and TV3, Nana Yaa Brefo who had quit Angel FM for Media General, was asked if the Kanda-based media organisation had met her expectations, a question she responded to in the affirmative.

“I think they have all the things I need in here; the equipment is solid," she said. "I am hoping that they will give me time to build the morning show. And as promised, I will be allowed to do me."

In response to her observations, Okatakyie Afrifa and some of her former Angel FM colleagues have argued that the equipment at Onua FM isn’t any better.

They also touched on Nana Yaa Brefo's multiple unsuccessful attempts to depart from Angel FM, often citing insubordination as a pretext.

“Yaa expressed dissatisfaction, claiming our equipment is outdated, including our microphones. She persistently complained, hoping that management would dismiss her for insubordination, but she wasn't terminated. Nobody paid much attention to her, reflecting the overall culture here.

"If you believe you'll be fired, you're mistaken. In this place, nobody gets suspended. She attempted multiple times until one day, she grew frustrated and decided to leave. Unfortunately, Onua isn't any better than this place,” they said as they seamlessly completed each other's sentences during the Angel FM morning show.

Earlier while disclosing reasons for her abrupt departure from Angel Broadcasting Network, Nana Yaa Brefo said she simply did not feel the satisfaction that comes with her job.

In an interaction with Blakk Rasta on 3FM after her unveiling, Nana Yaa Brefo said she wasn’t allowed to freely operate.

“It’s about the urge to do who you are in a particular space and that wasn’t coming. It's like no matter what, you don’t get the satisfaction. You want to relate with the people, you want to speak about the happenings in Ghana freely and at a particular point in time but no. You are a morning person; you want to do morning and so on. If these things are not coming, you want to move on. Not gag, per se, I just want me. It’s not even about the money," she expressed.

Background and new journey

Nana Yaa Brefo officially resigned from Angel Broadcasting Network on December 1, 2023, but publicly disclosed her departure on December 24, 2023.

She joined the ABN in 2020 after working with the Multimedia Group where she was a newscaster and a presenter on Adom FM and TV.

The broadcaster, on February 1, 2024, officially joined Onua FM, a subsidiary of Media General, where she was treated to a rousing welcome during the opening ceremony.