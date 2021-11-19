21 minutes ago

Majority Chief Whip in Parliament, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has described as erroneous, the Speaker’s directive to the Roads and Highways Minister to reverse the cessation of the collection road tolls.

According to Mr Annoh-Dompreh the the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, does not have the “persona” in this regard, hence it was wrong for him to give such an order as though that is the official position of Parliament.

“Based on standards and the standing orders of the House, the Speaker cannot rule on his own authority and say that he is directing. The Speaker is not above the House, he is not a Member of Parliament, so the Speaker’s ruling is to convey the position of the house. So to start, we think that the Speaker erred in his ruling and he should consider it again”, he told the media.

Mr. Annoh-Dompreh’s comment comes after the Speaker asked the Minister to withdraw his directive for the immediate cessation of the collection of tolls on public roads.

The Roads Minister, Kwasi Amoako Attah called for an immediate halt in the collection of road tolls after the Finance Minister announced the abolishment of same in the 2022 budget in Parliament.

But following a debate on the subject, the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, said the instruction by the Minister was illegal and must be immediately withdrawn.

He argued that although the cessation of tolls on public roads was announced in the 2022 budget, it remains a proposal until Parliament approves it.

Meanwhile Mr Amoako-Atta has clarified his directive for the cessation of the toll collection.

A Statement issued by his ministry Thursday, November 18, 2021, said the move was due to a misunderstanding that ensued between toll collectors and motorists who mistook the Finance Minister's announcement as one taking effect immediately.