New Edubiase President Abdul Salam Yakubu has accused the current Ghana Football Association of blacklisting players who play for former Ghana FA officials and 2019 GFA Presidential aspirants Messrs George Afriyie and Wilfred Osei Kwaku 'Palmer' from the Ghana U-20 team.

He has accused the GFA President of influence peddling when it comes to player who are invited into the various national teams with the Black Satellites no exception.

According to Abdul Salaam, players who have any affiliation with the former GFA Presidential hopefuls have been snubbed by coach Karim Zito.

The Black Satellites of Ghana have secured qualification to the 2021 Africa Youth Championship in Mauritius but the team has been blighted with accusation of influence peddling and selection bias by various club administrators across the country.

Ghana played a goalless drawn game against Niger on Tuesday but managed to get into the finals through penalty kicks after regulation time.

Despite managing to qualify, allegations of bias selection and influence peddling has been loud with Abdul Salam amplifying in an interview with Asempa FM.

"Your player won't play in the current Black Satellites team if you are affiliated with Palmer or George Afriyie," Abdul Salam claimed on Asempa FM

The New Edubiase coach is livid that his player Salim Adam was snubbed for the WAFU Cup in Benin when in his opinion he deserved a place in the squad.

Mediamen on the local scene have accused the Black Satellites management committee members and their associates of populating the 27 man squad that traveled to Benin with players they manage or affiliated to them