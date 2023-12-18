4 hours ago

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has registered his strong disagreement with the decision of President Akufo-Addo not to assent to the Criminal Offences Amendment Bill on Witchcraft and the Armed Forces Amendment Bill.

The President cited constitutional breaches as reason for not assenting to the bills.

In a memorandum to Parliament, President Akufo-Addo further explained the bills which emanated from private members impose a financial burden on the consolidated fund contrary to dictates of the constitution.

But Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin after reading the correspondence from the president in the chamber expressed his strongest disagreement arguing the move by the president in itself is unconstitutional.

He added that the President was not properly advised and informed of the processes these bills have gone through.

“….Vehemently disagree with the position taken by the president. The president has gotten it tragically wrong and I will submit in the form of a statement under article 53 my position in this matter and allow members of the house to make comments so that we can take a clear position in this matter.

“And I will do so during this week. The president has not been properly advised. The President has not been properly informed about the processes this bill has gone through. So I will submit a detailed write-up on it for members to make their comments but I am very clear that this message and the contents are irregular, wrongful and unconstitutional.

“The responsibility to decide whether a bill should come from a private member or not rests on the person presiding. The procedure in the act clearly states what the president is expected to do. It is not for the president to decide on the constitutionality or otherwise of a bill that has been presented and considered by parliament. This power of parliament will not be taken away by any executive authority,” the Speaker said.