1 hour ago

Some concerned Youth of Mfantseman have expressed shock at the poor performance of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Mfantseman constituency, Mr. Ekow Kwansah Hayford who scored 20% in a recent survey conducted by the University of Ghana Political Science Department on the performance-based research of Members of Parliaments of the Republic.

The Secretary of the irate youth, Mr. Ebenezer Odoom Essel called on Ekow Kwansah Hayford to as a matter of urgency resign his post as the MP for the area since he has failed to deliver promises made to them during 2016 parliamentary elections.

According to him, the disappointing MP promised them with the construction of Schools, provision of potable water, toilet facilities, creation of jobs within two years as well to eliminate poverty within Mfantseman but nothing has been changed since he became the leader of the area.

“A constituency like Mfantseman with enviable goodwill in terms of reputable human resource and ministerial seat for that matter can never be humiliated this way” he lamented.

Mr. Odoom Essel said constituents expected the MP to have done excellently well in his core mandate on the floor of Parliament but observed that the survey has proven them right and can vehemently state without reservation that the research truly reflects the happenings of the constituency.

He recounted that the incumbent MP’s immediate predecessor, Mr. Thomas Aquinas Tawiah Quansah set the pace through transformation reforms in the constituency and expected continuation from him but only for them to be hit with humiliation.

According to him, not even a single initiative has come from Mr. Ekow Kwansah Hayford.