Popular NDC serial caller Appiah Stadium has been captured on video accosting Rev Prof Emmanuel Asante, the past Chairman of the National Peace Council, and calling him “a hypocrite” for, in his opinion, keeping silent on all the ills happening in Ghana under President Nana Akufo-Addo.

After exchanging pleasantries, Appiah Stadium firstly, nicely inquired from the cleric about why he has suddenly lost his voice on national issues now that President Akufo-Addo is at the helm of affairs.

Rev Prof Asante managed to put on a smile while explaining to his accuser that during the Mahama era, he was the Chairman of the National Peace Council but that was no more the case currently, and, thus, he cannot just speak without locus.

“I wasn’t speaking in my capacity as a Ghanaian then”, he told Appiah Stadium, clarifying: “I’m not [Rev Dr] Asante-Antwi” as his interlocutor had mistaken him for.

Appiah Stadium then asked Rev Prof Asante if he was no more a Ghanaian now.

He then pointed out to the cleric that the cost of a one-hour flight of President Akufo-Addo alone can build a whole school block, contrasting that with the situation under former President John Mahama, who, he said, never embarked on such luxurious trips.

He then asked the man of God: “Are you sure you are not a hypocrite?”

A riled Rev Prof Asante then parried the hypocrisy charge levelled against him, saying: “I’m not a hypocrite”, and then lunged at Appiah Stadium thus: “You’re the hypocrite”, explaining: “So far as you do your bidding, I will not do your kind of politics”.

The recriminations continued between the two men, with each of them aggressively pointing accusing fingers at the other, as they parted company amidst a dispersing crowd of mourners at a funeral ground.

Appiah Stadium told the Rev Prof Asante that God would, one day, question him on his silence, to which the cleric retorted: “God will judge you more than me”, adding angrily: “He [God] will cut off your head”.

Appiah Stadium would have the last word, responding: “He [God] will slash your stomach; liar!”