Former Council of State member, Comfort Saah, know in political circles as Ama Benyiwa-Doe, has incurred the wrath of Mr. Bernard Allotey Jacobs after she praised the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) for suspending him from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The suspended NDC former Central Regional Chairman in a post on Facebook, described Ama Benyiwa-Doe as a ‘senile’.

According to him, the former Gomoa West MP has lost her memory and is unable to recognise people who visit her.

The party has also boycotted Peace FM’s Kokrokoo programme because of the continuous presence of Allotey Jacobs on the show.

The decision of FEC, Ama Benyiwa-Doe thinks is the best as according to her, Allotey has always been exhibiting anti-NDC tendencies since the party went into oppositoon.

She claimed during an interview on Kumasi-based Angel FM that Allotey Jacobs was ‘only a political prostitute’ who always join parties to get his bread buttered.

This description did not sit well with Allotey Jacobs who took to his Facebook wall to attack Benyiwa-Doe.