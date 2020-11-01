7 hours ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) organizer for the Kwabre East constituency in the Ashanti Region, Adams Muhammed, has attacked the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area, Hon. Nana Osei Asibey Bonsu, saying he is "not a real party man".

According to Adams Mohammed, he personally opposed the appointment of Nana Osei Asibey by paying what he termed as "losing bonus" to the Assembly Members to vote against him since he [Adams] doubted the sincerity of Mr. Asibey in the elephant family.

In a viral WhatsApp audio, the constituency organizer claimed that Mr. Asibey has made a very few contributions towards the NPP since he assumed office and that there is everything wrong with his choice as the Chief Executive for the Kwabre East Municipality.

"Good evening Hon. MCE. I'm recording this audio in response to the audio you first sent me just so you know that I've taken notice of it. I know this is not news to you since I even told you in the face that I'm not comfortable with your appointment as the MCE because you're not a real party man

"Maybe you should interview the masses and listen to what they say about you, your disgusting utterances is nothing to write home about. You even disrespected some pastors and drove them away when they called on you

"Join the NPP campaign and listen to what people have to tell you. I'm not afraid of you and will tell you the truth in your face any day I meet up with you. Tell us, how much you've spent on the party if it will amount to GHC20,000. You've refused to care of the party", Adam Mohammed fired.

But, is the performance of Nana Osei Asibey Bonsu as appalling as Adam Muhammed's claims suggest? What does the party constitution says when party members gang against the appointment of an MCE? Does it mean that the government did not do extensive consultation before the appointment of Mr. Asibey?

Checks by this portal revealed that Nana Osei Asibey formally served as the First Vice Chairman for the Kwabre East constituency for 8 years, then later in 2016, his reign as the chairman historically provided the NPP with more than 71,000 votes in 2016.

This year, more than 136,000 people within the Kwabre East constituency have registered to vote in the upcoming December 7 general elections.

Kwabre East shares borders with Manhyia South, Asawase, Juaben, Ejisu, Tafo Afigya Kwabre South and Afigya Sekyere South constituencies.