The founder and leader of the All People’s Congress (APC), Mr Hassan Ayariga says President Akufo-Addo cannot hold himself out as President of Ghana if the EC claims that the voters’ register is not credible.

He told sit-in host Akwasi Nsiah on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 FM that the President is bent on changing the current electoral roll because he’s scared of losing his Presidency with the Voters’ Register.

“You’re aware that the voter register is credible because they’ve used it number of time to make elections and in those elections, your party has lost, you think that you gonna lose the 2020 elections so you’re advocating for a new voter register, which you termed not credible. If the voter register is not credible then definitely you’re not the President of Ghana,” he argued.

He said the EC has not given a watertight proof that a new voters’ register is crucial for this year’s elections insisting that the EC is only seeking to dissipate tax payers money on wasteful ventures.

He said indeed if the new voter register is crucial enough, the EC should have started the compilation of the electoral roll in 2019 ahead of the election year.

His comment comes on the back of opposition parties planned ‘Yenpene’ demo against new voters’ register.

A coalition of six political parties says they are against the plan by the Electoral Commission to compile a new voters’ register for the 2020 general elections.

The parties are the All People’s Congress (APC), National Democratic Congress (NDC), Egle Party, United Progressive Party (UPP), United Front Party (UFP), and People’s National Convention (PNC).

At a press conference in Accra on Monday, the coalition calling itself Inter-Party Resistance Against the New Voters’ Register served notice that it was going to embark on a series of public demonstrations to put pressure on the Electoral Commission to rescind its decision.