The controversy surrounding the compilation of new voters' register seems not to end anytime soon as Member of Parliament (MP) for Bantama, Daniel Okyem Aboagye, has urged the opposition NDC to stop wasting their strength on demonstrations because it will not yield any positive results.

He said, the decision by Electoral Commission (EC) to clean the voters' register is mainly to upgrade and keep it for purposes of preventing any political party from rigging the up-coming elections.

"...Don’t think you are the only party capable of rigging elections; we are not interested in this set-up, therefore the support given the EC to do that which is right,” he said refereeing to members of the NDC.

Okyem Aboagye specified that members of the largest opposition party fight against the new voters register is basically to keep their bloated compiled voters register that they know have been benefiting them [NDC] in elections since 2012.

“What at all is your fear or worry that a new voters register is to be assembled when we won the last ended elections through this same voters register? Tell us what you are hiding as far as the current voters register is concerned that you believe should prevent the EC from introducing a new one?” he quizzed the lawmaker said in his submission on UTV’s ‘Adekye Nsroma’ political discussion segment.